Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 115,330 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 79,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 18,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 67,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Get EAGLE POINT CR/COM alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

ECC stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $215.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.45%.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.