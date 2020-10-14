Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 18.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $9,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $419,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 822.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 165,698 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLX opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

