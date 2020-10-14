Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,367 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 406.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $2,413,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 45.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOB shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 57,153 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,131,057.87. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 73,327 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,502,470.23. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 177,930 shares of company stock worth $3,543,713. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 194.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

