Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.97

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and traded as high as $8.02. Bank of China shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 73,046 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.56.

About Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

