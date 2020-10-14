Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.54

Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and traded as high as $13.10. Unity Bancorp shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 7,106 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNTY. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $138.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

