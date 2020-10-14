SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $61.03

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and traded as high as $67.46. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $66.28, with a volume of 1,287 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30.

SoftBank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

