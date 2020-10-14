The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Up 915.4% in September

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 915.4% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 2.23. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

