Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Viscount Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:VSYS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Viscount Systems shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 194,000 shares trading hands.

Viscount Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VSYS)

Viscount Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Viscount Communication and Control Systems Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells access control and security products in North America. It offers intercom and physical access control systems, and emergency communications systems for various applications, including condominium/apartment building access and intercom; residential intercom; gated home/community access and intercom; seniors/government housing access, tracking, and intercom; elevator access and tracking; garage or perimeter gate control; and emergency communications.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Viscount Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viscount Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Red River Bancshares, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Red River Bancshares, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Shyft Group, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Shyft Group, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Popular, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Popular, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Phreesia
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Phreesia
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,010 Shares of Autoliv Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,010 Shares of Autoliv Inc.
Audioeye Inc Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Audioeye Inc Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report