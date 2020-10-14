LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.59

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $10.69. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 50,361 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 52,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

