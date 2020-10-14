LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.59

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $10.69. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 50,361 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SCD)
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
