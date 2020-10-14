FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.89

Shares of FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $5.93. FNCB Bancorp shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 2,228 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

