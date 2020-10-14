Vgrab Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vgrab Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 680.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VGRBF stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Vgrab Communications has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Vgrab Communications

VGrab Communications Inc develops mobile applications for merchant and consumer use primarily in Asia. The company offers Vgrab Application, a free mobile voucher application for smartphones using the Android and Apple iOS operating systems that allows users to redeem vouchers on their smartphones at various retailers and merchants; and Vgrab Merchant, a mobile application for merchants to advertise their products and services.

