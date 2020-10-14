DTF Tax Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.39

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and traded as high as $14.53. DTF Tax Free Income shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 1,436 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of DTF Tax Free Income by 140.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax Free Income during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax Free Income during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DTF Tax Free Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in DTF Tax Free Income by 18.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 75,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter.

About DTF Tax Free Income (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

