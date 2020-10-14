DTF Tax Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.39

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and traded as high as $14.53. DTF Tax Free Income shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 1,436 shares trading hands.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.
About DTF Tax Free Income (NYSE:DTF)
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
