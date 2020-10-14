Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $1.92. Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 22,296 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

