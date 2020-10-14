CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stephens raised CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $79.19 on Monday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in CSX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,477,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CSX by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CSX by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CSX by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,252,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,580,000 after acquiring an additional 885,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

