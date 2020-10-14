Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

AVTR opened at $24.07 on Monday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 104.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 103,440 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,422,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,999.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,168,804 shares of company stock worth $803,833,759. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 116.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 61,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 32.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 45,230 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Avantor by 17.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 206,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

