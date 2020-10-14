Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $79,000 Position in Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) by 12,582.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hudson were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hudson by 52.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,432,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,197 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hudson by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,985,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 322,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hudson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudson by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares during the period. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUD opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Hudson Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $707.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Hudson had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Ltd. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HUD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hudson from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

