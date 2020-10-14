Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,500 Shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Akcea Therapeutics were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 8,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $157,807.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,011 shares of company stock worth $179,921. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKCA opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Akcea Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Akcea Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.15 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Akcea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

