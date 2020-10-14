MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MEDNAX by 82.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MEDNAX by 21.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In other MEDNAX news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of MD stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. On average, analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.