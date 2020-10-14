Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 415.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,178,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after buying an additional 1,035,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 503.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after buying an additional 927,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after buying an additional 598,897 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,011,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,453,000 after buying an additional 552,536 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,160,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after buying an additional 431,183 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HCAT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Health Catalyst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $41.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $391,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,785.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Fraser Bullock sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $62,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,218.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 759,335 shares of company stock worth $24,668,169. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

