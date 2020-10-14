Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $70,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWF. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 325.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 23,076 shares in the last quarter.

ACWF stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06.

