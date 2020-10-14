Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 595.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 99.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 26.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Atlanticus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $211.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.49. Atlanticus Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Atlanticus Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.