Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $73,000 Stock Position in Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) by 677.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Drive Shack worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 62.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 164,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Drive Shack by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 87,533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Drive Shack by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 59,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Drive Shack by 46.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 82,906 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Drive Shack by 181.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

DS stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Drive Shack Inc has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 480.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Drive Shack Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

