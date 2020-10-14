Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 943 Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dmc Global were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dmc Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 5.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Dmc Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

In other news, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $43,642.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,748 shares of company stock worth $201,188. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of BOOM opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.15. Dmc Global Inc has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.68.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Dmc Global had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. Analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.