Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 341.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,567.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 263,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $291,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,101,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 735,498 shares of company stock valued at $18,971,352 in the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

