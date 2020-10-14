Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $75,000 Stock Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 25,361 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 65.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,519.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $116.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 94.09% and a return on equity of 4,477.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

