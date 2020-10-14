Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 775 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 59.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,057 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $24,834,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 550.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Crocs by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 477,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Crocs by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400,445 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.74. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

