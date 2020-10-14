Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Banc of California by 764.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 24,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Banc of California by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 41,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Banc of California by 170.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Banc of California by 29.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 246,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Banc of California by 80.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $561.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69, a PEG ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.92. Banc of California Inc has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

