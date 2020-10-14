Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,308,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,308,000 after buying an additional 100,151 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,709,000 after buying an additional 371,285 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,856,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,747,000 after buying an additional 111,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 965,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,095,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Merit Medical Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

In related news, Director David Floyd purchased 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

