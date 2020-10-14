Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,021 Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 27.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 69.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGMS opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. Scientific Games Corp has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.99 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. On average, analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

In other Scientific Games news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,417,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $263,677,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $131,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,992,867 shares of company stock valued at $727,800,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

