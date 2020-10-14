Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at $17,941,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Graham during the second quarter worth about $14,837,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Graham during the first quarter worth about $8,763,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graham by 197.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Graham by 803.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total value of $456,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $410.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $267.89 and a 12 month high of $657.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.80.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

