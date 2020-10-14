Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXE. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 46,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PXE stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $17.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

