Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,532 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 129.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 294.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $832.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.