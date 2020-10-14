Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000.

In related news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $151,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $553,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,195.55 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Sailpoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

