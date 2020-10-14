CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CryoPort were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in CryoPort by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,724,983 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $80,655,000 after buying an additional 60,405 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 115.8% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after buying an additional 975,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 155.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after buying an additional 811,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 15.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after buying an additional 175,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CryoPort by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 754,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CYRX shares. TheStreet upgraded CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on CryoPort from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. CryoPort Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CryoPort Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

CryoPort Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

