Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.95 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.