TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Dane Mauldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.71. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 53.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $58,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 95.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

