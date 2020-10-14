Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $5.25 to $6.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Orla Mining from $3.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Orla Mining from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Orla Mining from $3.80 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS ORRLF opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.21.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

