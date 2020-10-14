Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Tito Serafini Sells 10,000 Shares

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 6th, Tito Serafini sold 1,218 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $18,330.90.
  • On Friday, September 18th, Tito Serafini sold 8,782 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $132,696.02.
  • On Friday, August 14th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Atreca has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $568.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atreca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 772.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 122,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 80,874 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

