TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin Sells 1,500 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard Dane Mauldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average is $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 53.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $58,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 95.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $73,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

