Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $135,185.00 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -106.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.32. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 16.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Incyte by 17.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Incyte by 69.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.05.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

