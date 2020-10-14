Maria E. Pasquale Sells 1,423 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of INCY opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.68 and a beta of 1.08. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.32.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.05.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TransUnion EVP Richard Dane Mauldin Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock
TransUnion EVP Richard Dane Mauldin Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock
Orla Mining Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank
Orla Mining Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank
Atreca Insider Tito Serafini Sells 10,000 Shares
Atreca Insider Tito Serafini Sells 10,000 Shares
TransUnion EVP Richard Dane Mauldin Sells 1,500 Shares
TransUnion EVP Richard Dane Mauldin Sells 1,500 Shares
Incyte Co. EVP Sells $135,185.00 in Stock
Incyte Co. EVP Sells $135,185.00 in Stock
Maria E. Pasquale Sells 1,423 Shares of Incyte Co. Stock
Maria E. Pasquale Sells 1,423 Shares of Incyte Co. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report