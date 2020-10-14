Maria E. Pasquale Sells 1,423 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of INCY opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.68 and a beta of 1.08. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.32.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.05.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

