Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Tito Serafini Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 6th, Tito Serafini sold 1,218 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $18,330.90.
  • On Friday, September 18th, Tito Serafini sold 8,782 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $132,696.02.
  • On Friday, August 14th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

BCEL stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $568.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.22.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 562.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

