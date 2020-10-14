Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Insider Brian Mcandrews Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $169,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,288.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $153,200.00.

Shares of GO opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 111,707 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

