Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Mauro Ferrari Sells 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,779,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,388,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.73.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

