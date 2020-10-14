Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.08 and a beta of 1.64. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.