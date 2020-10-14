Brian Mcandrews Sells 4,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $169,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,288.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $153,200.00.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $580,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 79.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 87,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

