Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $342,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 836,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,826,166.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.81 million, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

