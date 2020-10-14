BidaskClub Upgrades Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Hold

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

Autodesk stock opened at $244.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $261.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,054,000 after purchasing an additional 735,213 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock worth $261,928,000 after purchasing an additional 600,473 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $75,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

