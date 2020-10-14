Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.
Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $508.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.66. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 76.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 235.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 47.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 196.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 156,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.
