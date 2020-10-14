Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $508.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.66. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 76.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 235.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 47.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 196.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 156,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

