Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Apache alerts:

NASDAQ:APA opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Apache has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.73.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.25. Apache had a negative net margin of 154.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apache will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.